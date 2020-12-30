When a local guardians, as Space Force troops are now called, was tasked with brainstorming a way to celebrate the fledgling force's first birthday in December, his thoughts turned to the future.
Tech Sgt. Robert Hales, noncommissioned officer in charge of standardization and evaluations for the 5th Space Control Squadron at Peterson Air Force Base, and a friend, stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, thought that promoting STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) careers at schools would be an ideal way to commemorate the occasion — and potentially recruit future guardians.
Before he knew it, he was overseeing the implementation of the program in 37 classrooms across the U.S., three foreign countries and one U.S. territory as part of the force's "DeSTEMber" initiative, which reached thousands of students worldwide. Presenters spanned the ranks from Hales himself and other guardians from Peterson and Schriever Air Force bases to VIPs like Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, the force's chief of space operations, and NASA astronaut Col. Nick Hague.
Locally, 370 students at four schools, mostly middle schools, were reached — in virtual fashion, due to COVID, though some presenters in other locales attended classrooms in person.
Each presentation, run by guardians who volunteered for the task, launched with a locally produced STEM-themed video that was "very Bill Nye," Hales said. From there, guardians discussed the science behind their missions, their professional history and where they're headed with their future careers, regardless of whether they plan to stay with the force or not.
"I feel I would have wanted this presentation when I was their age," Hale said. "It would have solidified me wanting to join the Space Force, if the Space Force was a thing when I was in sixth grade."
Hale anticipates the presentations will become an annual tradition.
"Now we have a vast network of guardians who can keep it going," he said. "We want to inspire kids to think about science, technology, engineer and math as a future degree plan, if they see fit, even if their work doesn't deal with space.
"We just want them thinking about their future."