It's graduation day Wednesday at the Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium, where more than 1,000 cadets will become officers. Cadets are scheduled to march into the stadium at 9:30 a.m. for rites, including a speech from Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs.
6:30 a.m.: The Air Force Academy can once again shelve its contingency plans to move its annual graduation ceremony indoors. Forecasters expect highs in the 70s, with little chance for rain or lightning on the 18,500-acre campus today.
The academy, true to its Air Force roots, has binders loaded with contingency plans for weather and other situations that could impact graduation, which starts at 9:30 a.m. in Falcon Stadium.
If the ceremony were to move indoors, it would be held later in the day inside Clune Arena on the campus.
Last year, the ceremony was move to the school's cadet area to give graduates more space at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
But, so far, it has never been held at Clune.
6:15 a.m.: The crowds headed to Falcon Stadium for the Air Force Academy's class of 2021 were evident this morning in downtown Colorado Springs. Lots of people rolling out of downtown hotels were equipped with their Air Force hats and shirts, making their destination apparent on this day.
The graduation in most years is the kick-off to tourism season in the Pikes Peak region. Due to lingering pandemic restrictions, Thursday's graduation crowd was expected to be a fraction of past years, but it's still a good sign for industries battered by coronavirus, including hotels and restaurants.
The Thunderbirds will roar above Falcon Stadium and north Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon as more than 1,000 academy cadets throw their caps skyward to celebrate becoming officers.
The Gazette will have live coverage of the event with cadets marching into Falcon Stadium and then a speech Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs. Follow reporters @Gazette_Bitton and @JessySnouwaert on Twitter for updates.
The graduation ends as the Air Force Thunderbirds begin their 30-minute air show with F-16 pilots displaying their tight formation flying and aerial displays once graduation ends around 12:30 p.m.
