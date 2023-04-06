032323-news-downrange 03.JPG

A soldier checks over the equipment atop a Stryker combat vehicle downrange at Fort Carson on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Soldiers were training to use .50 caliber machine guns and MK-19 grenade launchers on top of the vehicles.  (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

Live-fire training exercises on Fort Carson this week may cause increased noise and dust in southern Colorado Springs.

The 1st and 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Teams, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, and 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division will conduct these exercises through Friday, according to Fort Carson spokeswoman Brandy Gill.

The large-caliber training is scheduled into the evenings and overnight as soldiers prepare for a range of missions they may encounter.

Gill said Fort Carson will work through any noise issues that may arise with neighbors, and noise complaints can be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at 719-526-9849.

Tags

To our readers:
In the past, we made the announcement that comments would be reserved for subscribers only. Due to various technology issues, that has not worked seamlessly.  As a result, we are eliminating comments on gazette.com as of April 5, 2023.  Commenting is still available and encouraged for our subscribers on our E-Edition. Not a subscriber? Click HERE to get started.