Live-fire training exercises on Fort Carson this week may cause increased noise and dust in southern Colorado Springs.

The 1st and 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Teams, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, and 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division will conduct these exercises through Friday, according to Fort Carson spokeswoman Brandy Gill.

The large-caliber training is scheduled into the evenings and overnight as soldiers prepare for a range of missions they may encounter.

Gill said Fort Carson will work through any noise issues that may arise with neighbors, and noise complaints can be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at 719-526-9849.