Ongoing artillery training on Fort Carson has some nearby residents rattled.
Soldiers with the post's 4th Infantry Division's 3rd Brigade Combat Team has been conducting live-fire training since Jan. 22 with plans to wrap up at the end of the month. Among the weapons used in the drills is 155 mm artillery.
The artillery's booming noise is intensified by the recent cloudy skies, which tend to bounce sound back toward the ground.
Tuesday seemed to be an especially active day, with multiple people contacting media outlets, including The Gazette, to express their concern.
Sonia Cruz, who lives in Widefield and had heard the training noises the past several weeks, said the noise was worse Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
“The past couple of nights it has been super late at night,” Cruz said. “Am I really hearing this at 2 a.m.? And I am. Our walls are literally shaking and it feels like an earthquake underneath. It was ridiculous.”
The Fort Carson Public Affairs Office, which handles noise complaints, can be reached at 719-526-9849.
Fort Carson said the Army said the noise is unavoidable during artillery training, but that the post is committed to keeping nearby residents informed.
“Increased noise and dust should be expected during these times including throughout the night due to large-caliber training with live munitions,” Fort Carson officials said in a press release. “Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities.
"We will continue to listen to our community and work through any noise issues that may arise. We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting our neighboring communities.”