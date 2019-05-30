Air Force Academy cadets, faculty and other notable guests have taken to the field at Falcon Stadium as the 2019 graduation ceremonies get started nearly an hour late.
"Gracious God, what a fantastic day to fly, and an even more glorious day to graduate," said academy Chaplain Col. Paul Sutter during his invocation.
The delay was caused by the late arrival of commencement speaker President Donald Trump. Air Force One took off from Washington D.C. 51 minutes behind schedule. With thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon, the academy and attendees of the graduation are hoping inclement weather holds off long enough for the graduation ceremony to finish and the Air Force Thunderbirds to fly. The aerial acrobatics team should take to the air about 2:15 p.m.
11:43 a.m.
Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, the academy's superintendent, took to the stage, welcomed Trump.
"That he is here today as our commencement speaker is an incredible honor for our Academy," Silveria said. "Mr. President, thank you for joining us today."
11:00 a.m.
One by one, the slick black vehicles in Trump's motorcade rolled onto the field at Falcon Stadium about 11 a.m. Waves of cheering emanated from the crowd.
-Rachel Riley, @rachel_m_riley
He’s here. @csgazette #USAFAgrad #afagrad pic.twitter.com/LntR35PaAt— Rachel Riley (@rachel_m_riley) May 30, 2019
10:43 a.m.
The stands at Falcon Stadium are nearly filled 15 minutes after the ceremony was slated to begin.
Crowd filled up nicely, I think. #USAFAGrad pic.twitter.com/ZA7ZOUcKnm— Conrad Swanson (@Conrad_Swanson) May 30, 2019
10:16 a.m.
The motorcade escorting President Trump to the Air Force Academy has left Peterson Air Force Base. Interstate 25 will close to the public during the trip, which will snarl traffic Powers Boulevard from Peterson's west gate, Fountain Boulevard from Powers to Interstate 25 and I-25 from Fountain to the Academy.
Motorcade rolling now. #USAFAgrad pic.twitter.com/BJEKGB3ffm— Tom Roeder (@xroederx) May 30, 2019
A group of people are lined up on the streets of Peterson to wave at the passing president.
-Tom Roeder, @xroederx
9:59 a.m.
The president has landed at Peterson Air Force Base. There to greet him is Mayor John Suthers and Air Force Space Command General Jay Raymond.
Just arrived in Colorado. Getting ready to deliver the commencement speech at the Air Force Academy graduation. Very exciting - probably will be broadcast live on TV. They want good ratings!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019
9:54 a.m.
As Colorado Springs awaits the arrival of commencement speaker President Donald Trump, the stands of Falcon Stadium are filling up fast.
The stands are packed! Here’s two hours ago v. now. Ceremony should start in about 45 min. #USAFAgrad #AFAgrad @csgazette pic.twitter.com/cAxORljsjK— Rachel Riley (@rachel_m_riley) May 30, 2019
9:47 a.m.
Jesse Sidhu, a sophomore cadet, and Justin Yates, a freshman cadet, are working escort duty at graduation.
“They talk about graduation all year and you don’t believe it’s actually happening, and now that it’s here it’s very awe inspiring,” Yates said.
Jesse Sidhu (left - cadet 3rd class) and Justin Yates (right - cadet 4th class) are working escort duty today. Both say the graduation is a relief to witness. @csgazette #usafagrad pic.twitter.com/fGg01NHERa— Conrad Swanson (@Conrad_Swanson) May 30, 2019
“It’s pretty inspirational to watch,” Sidhu said. “This place isn’t easy.”
-Conrad Swanson, @conrad_swanson
9:46 a.m.
President Donald Trump's flight to Colorado Springs is at least 15 minutes late. It is not known when he is expected to arrive.
The commander in chief is officially late. #USAFAgrad @csgazette— Tom Roeder (@xroederx) May 30, 2019
9:02 a.m.
The Air Force Thunderbirds are lined up on the tarmac ready to fly. If all goes as planned, the Thunderbirds will fly over Falcon Stadium at 1:30 p.m. during the hat toss.
8:02 a.m.
Falcon Stadium is beginning to fill up. Many people are wearing blue t-shirts, hoodies, hats or jackets blazoning the Air Force logo. A few don the token “Make America Great Again” hats.
On the field, the Air Force band is rehearsing. Cadets are wiping down each chair for the soon-to-be grads to ensure the white pants they will wear during the ceremony keep clean.
-Rachel Riley, @rachel_m_riley
Trump's flight on Air Force One from Washington DC lifted off about 50 minutes behind schedule, Mark Knoller, White House correspondent for CBS, tweeted. The academy has not sent out any notices regarding delays.
--
The motorcade escorting the president from Peterson Air Force Base to the academy and the flock of attendees will snarl traffic Powers Boulevard from Peterson's west gate, Fountain Boulevard from Powers to Interstate 25 and I-25 from Fountain to the Academy.
Trump is widely expected to address his desire for a new Space Force in his speech. That proposal is now being debated in Congress and would have a big impact in Colorado Springs, which is home to Air Force Space Command and military units that control most of the Defense Department’s satellites.
The Air Force Thunderbirds also will make their annual graduation appearance, flying over Falcon Stadium at about 1:30 p.m. as cadets throw their hats skyward.
If all goes as planned, the graduation could be spared of bad weather. The National Weather Service predicted mostly sunny skies in the morning with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 3 p.m. at the academy.
More of The Gazette's coverage of this year's graduation:
Gazette reporters Tom Roeder, Conrad Swanson, Rachel Riley, David Ramsey, Jerilee Bennett, Christian Murdock, Parker Seibold and Hannah Tran are at Falcon Stadium, Peterson Air Force Base and across Colorado Springs covering the Air Force Academy graduation. Liz Forster is compiling the live blog.