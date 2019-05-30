The Air Force Academy is preparing to graduate 1,000 cadets Thursday, hoping that weather and the logistics of President Donald Trump's appearance play in its favor. The graduation ceremonies will kick off at 10:30 a.m., though gates to the academy open at 7:30 a.m. If you are one of the more than 19,000 wielding a ticket, prepare for airport-like security.
9:02 a.m.
The Air Force Thunderbirds are lined up on the tarmac ready to fly. If all goes as planned, the Thunderbirds will fly over Falcon Stadium at 1:30 p.m. during the hat toss.
8:02 a.m.
Falcon Stadium is beginning to fill up. Many people are wearing blue t-shirts, hoodies, hats or jackets blazoning the Air Force logo. A few don the token “Make America Great Again” hats.
On the field, the Air Force band is rehearsing. Cadets are wiping down each chair for the soon-to-be grads to ensure the white pants they will wear during the ceremony keep clean.
So far, the sun is shining with few clouds in the sky.
Trump's flight on Air Force One from Washington DC lifted off about 50 minutes behind schedule, Mark Knoller, White House correspondent for CBS, tweeted. The academy has not sent out any notices regarding delays.
The motorcade escorting the president from Peterson Air Force Base to the academy and the flock of attendees will snarl traffic Powers Boulevard from Peterson's west gate, Fountain Boulevard from Powers to Interstate 25 and I-25 from Fountain to the Academy.
Trump is widely expected to address his desire for a new Space Force in his speech. That proposal is now being debated in Congress and would have a big impact in Colorado Springs, which is home to Air Force Space Command and military units that control most of the Defense Department’s satellites.
The Air Force Thunderbirds also will make their annual graduation appearance, flying over Falcon Stadium at about 1:30 p.m. as cadets throw their hats skyward.
If all goes as planned, the graduation could be spared of bad weather. The National Weather Service predicted mostly sunny skies in the morning with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 3 p.m. at the academy.
