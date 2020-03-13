Wherever Fort Carson's 1st Brigade Combat Team is this fall — on the homefront or overseas — the work its soldiers completed in the field this month will ensure it's better equipped.
"Like any professional athlete, we spend more time practicing than we actually do playing the game," said Maj. Dan Bell, executive officer for 2nd Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment. "It's the same for us, except our consequences are significantly higher if we don't perform to the level expected."
The Gazette embedded with soldiers from the brigade's 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment during live-fire training — dubbed Grand Staff Strike — this month on post.
The training comes ahead of another brigade-level exercise on post in April and travel to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., in May. The brigade expects to deploy overseas this fall; just where it will end up is uncertain.
The goal of training: for tasks such as firing a weapon and launching a grenade — as well as working with other soldiers and units — to become as automatic as breathing.
"They start to learn what 'right' looks like, over and over again," said Capt. Colby Burling, 1st Battalion, 38 Infantry Regiment's lead intelligence officer.
"You work with these people for so long, you understand how everyone else is going to operate," Bell added.
Though training at Fort Carson allows the battalion's soldiers to remain close to home, being in the field can be rougher than being deployed, Bell contends.
"When you're deployed and you're overseas, you're gone, and you can't walk up on a hill and see your house down in Colorado Springs," Bell said. "But it's something we've signed up for, so it's something we do."