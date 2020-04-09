A stark reality has emerged at the Pentagon as leaders mull how they would respond to threats even as coronavirus spreads through the ranks: The military will go to work sick if war breaks out.
“This will be a new way of business that we will have to focus on,” Air Force Gen. John Hyten, the vice chief of staff, told reporters Thursday.
It’s a cold calculation that accepts casualties from the virus if a war breaks out. Already more than 3,000 troops have tested positive for the virus.
But the military has an advantage in dealing with the virus that civilian communities lack: comparative youth.
Less than 10 percent of American troops are past the age of 40, and most are below the age of 25. That puts them in demographics that face the lowest risk from the disease.
“We have to figure out how this impacts our population, which tends to be a young and healthy population,” said Hyten, whose resume includes stints in Colorado Springs as a wing commander and as boss of the Air Force’s space troops.
That youth means that most military members who contract coronavirus show no symptoms. And for those who suffer a worse form of the disease, symptoms are generally mild.
The military is not inviting the virus to spread among troops. At bases around the world and in the Pikes Peak region, troops are being kept at least 6 feet apart on base.
Like their civilian counterparts, thousands of soldiers and airmen in Colorado Springs have been told to stay home to slow the transmission of the disease.
But even amid outbreaks, the Pentagon is confident its troops can still fight.
Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist said even the carrier USS Teddy Roosevelt could go to sea for battle, despite having more than 400 members of its crew testing positive for the virus.
Much of the Roosevelt’s crew is ashore and the carrier is docked in Guam due to the outbreak. But that same crew could board the ship and be ready for war quickly, he maintained.
“If there was a conflict, it was capable of going into the fight,” he said of the carrier.
Hyten said the military is ready for similar outbreaks across the service branches.
“It’s not a good idea to think the Teddy Roosevelt is a one-of-a-kind situation,” he said.
But Norquist and Hyten said the military will fight through those outbreaks if asked.
While Norquist and Hyten aren’t afraid of the coronavirus now, they do fear what it could do to military recruiting, which has been brought to a near-standstill.
“Thousands of new people come into the force every week,” Hyten said.
Now, would-be recruits are having to wait to enlist while the military cuts down basic training. The tight confines of basic training barracks pose a risk for disease spread, so the military has limited the number of new troops entering the ranks to provide for social distancing.
Shrinking basic-training rosters means the military will have to scramble so the Army and other services don’t start shrinking as troops finish enlistments this summer.
Norquist said his focus is on adapting how the military operates to account for coronavirus.
“Even in the coming months, the virus isn’t going to go away,” he said.