Federal health officials announced on Wednesday four additional arriving planes of Americans fleeing the coronavirus zone in China, but apparently none are coming so far to Fort Carson.
Incoming evacuees, who will be quarantined for two weeks upon arrival, will be housed at Travis Air Force Base near Fairfield, Calif.; Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas; Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Neb.; and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego, U.S. Centers for Disease Control officials said Wednesday on a media call.
"We do not believe these people pose a threat to the community where they are being housed," a federal health official said on the call. "The measures we are taking may not catch every traveler, but if we can catch the majority of them, that will slow the entry of this virus into the U.S."
Fort Carson has been selected by the Department of Defense to house as many as 250 evacuees from areas with the virus this month, according to a Saturday news release from post officials. The post will provide an update if any people who may have been exposed to the virus are assigned to it, the post said Monday.
Evacuees would be housed at the Colorado Army National Guard's training center on the southwest side of the operational area of post. The facility is in a remote area of post, the spokesman for the Guard said. It includes an operations center, dining facility, auditorium, conference rooms, classrooms and living accommodations, he said.
Fort Carson soldiers and personnel would not be in direct contact with evacuees, officials said. Health and Human Services workers would be responsible for the care, transportation and security of those in quarantine, according to the news release.
HHS officials have not returned calls from The Gazette requesting additional information on logistics, should evacuees be assigned to Fort Carson.
The latest waves of Americans were evacuated a week after another jet with 195 American evacuees from Wuhan, China, arrived at March Air Reserve base in Southern California. They remain under a 14-day quarantine at the base.
Also Wednesday, health authorities in the U.S. started shipping diagnostic test kits to labs in the U.S. and abroad. By the start of next week, testing for the virus will be done closer to patients, rather than at the CDC’s lab in Atlanta, and states will begin to communicate test results to the public. The CDC plans to update the U.S. case counts three times each week on its website.
The new virus is a member of the coronavirus family and is a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colorado, with four tests pending, according to the state health department's website.
There were nearly 25,000 cases confirmed globally as of Wednesday, according to the World Health Organization.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.