The planet's growing reliance on satellites for daily life makes space a more likely target in warfare and more countries are plotting ways to deny their enemies the advantages that spacefaring nations enjoy.
That's the conclusion of a landmark Defense Intelligence Agency report made public last week showing the government's growing concern that America is falling behind in a new space race.
"The advantage the United States holds in space — and its perceived dependence on it — will drive actors to improve their abilities to access and operate in and through space," the Pentagon's top intelligence arm wrote. "These improvements can pose a threat to space-based services across the military, commercial, and civil space sectors."
The report comes amid a Trump administration push for a new branch of the military dedicated to space. And Congress hasn't been this focused on the heavens since the days of NASA's Apollo program.
Colorado Springs U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, the top Republican on a subcommittee overseeing military readiness, said the Pentagon is helping lawmakers explain what all the fuss is about by making the intelligence report public.
"Part of the challenge of discussing this topic is the lack of publicly available information," Lamborn said in an email. "Members of Congress and those who work with space in the defense or intelligence community often must talk guardedly about the issues we hear about in a classified setting, so anything to highlight these issues is greatly appreciated."
The report brings up concerns that the Air Force has talked about for years, but in greater detail .
Retired Air Force Gen. Lance Lord, who led Air Force Space Command from 2002-06 said the military spent much of the Cold War worried about satellite threats from Russia and China. But the report outlines a growing change that has leaders fearing new foes, he said.
"You don't need to be a major world power to influence what is going on in space," he said.
A 2018 report from the Colorado Springs-based Space Foundation shows how much global dependence on space assets has grown.
"The global space economy totaled $383.5 billion worldwide," the foundation said. That's up from $250 billion 10 years ago and equals the combined annual economic output of Egypt and Greece."
The intelligence agency gave a nod to the orbital global village.
"As the number of spacefaring nations grows and as some actors integrate space and counter-space capabilities into military operations, these trends will pose a challenge to U.S. space dominance and present new risks for assets on orbit," the agency said.
But the report primarily focuses on the threats posed by growing tensions with old American rivals: Russia and China.
"Chinese and Russian military doctrines indicate that they view space as important to modern warfare and view counter-space capabilities as a means to reduce U.S. and allied military effectiveness," the report says. "Both reorganized their militaries in 2015, emphasizing the importance of space operations."
American troops on the ground use space for navigation, communications and intelligence. The single largest user of space-based capabilities is the ground-pounding Army, which has satellite terminals in nearly every rucksack.
In a speech last month to the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association in Colorado Springs, Air Force Space Command's Maj. Gen. John Shaw said American troops rely on satellites for the basics of battle.
"The modern way of war depends on space," he said. "You need to have space superiority in order to have land superiority, sea superiority or air superiority."
But Russia and China have missiles and ground-based lasers and other weapons designed to target satellites and have increased their ability to jam satellite signals, the report found.
"Both states are developing jamming and cyberspace capabilities, directed energy weapons, on-orbit capabilities, and ground-based antisatellite missiles that can achieve a range of reversible to nonreversible effects," the report said.
As China and Russia have worked to overcome America's advantage in orbit, critics say the Pentagon succumbed to decades of complacency following the Cold War.
"Sadly, we let that edge dull," said retired Air Force Gen. Gene Renuart, who led the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command from 2007-10. "Time to sharpen it."
No place on the planet has more to lose in a conflict in space than Colorado Springs. The city is home to Space Command and Schriever Air Force Base, which control's America's constellation of military satellites and runs the Global Positioning System, which sends signals that are used for civilian purposes from in-car navigation to the time of global bank transactions and synchronizing the flow of data across the internet.
Steps have been taken in recent years to defend the military's satellites. The National Space Defense Center at Schriever began 24-hour operations last year, bringing together top experts from the military and intelligence agencies and building war plans to counter enemy moves in orbit.
Space Command at Peterson Air Force Base gained more authority last year to guide satellite efforts for every military branch.
Shaw said leaders at Peterson are also preparing for the beginning of the Trump-ordered U.S. Space Command, a headquarters that would take charge of war in orbit.
"Space superiority is a completely new focus for me and the command," he said.
The future of Trump's proposed Space Force is far from settled. Congress has been cool to the idea of a separate force, saying it could create more bureaucracy and drive up costs.
Lamborn has backed a "space corps," a force that would have a relationship with the Air Force like that between the Navy and Marines. With or without a new service branch, Lamborn said the new focus on space in Congress is a needed step.
"That’s why I have been working with my colleagues in the House and with the Trump administration to ensure that our national security space enterprise receives the resources we need to counter increased Chinese and Russian activity oriented against the U.S in space," Lamborn said. "Space is a tremendous force multiplier for our forces, but that means our space assets are a huge target."
The report says even as America struggles to catch up with new threats in space, its rivals are forging ahead.
"Beijing and Moscow will continue to see space as integral to winning modern wars," the intelligence agency said. "They are developing systems that pose a threat to freedom of action in space."