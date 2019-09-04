About $8 million aimed for a project at Peterson Air Force Base could be diverted to build a wall on the Mexican border under a $3.6 billion Trump administration plan to pull money from military accounts to pay for the barrier, unless Congress comes up with construction cash, Colorado Springs U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn confirmed Wednesday.
The money was supposed to be used on a new space control facility, Lamborn said, noting that the Pentagon says it will seek to restore cash for the project in an upcoming budget. Lamborn said he was briefed on the move by an undersecretary of the Air Force.
Lamborn said he supports the wall but isn't pleased that money for it comes from military coffers.
"We're not happy with where each dollar is coming from, but we understand the need," Lamborn said in a telephone call.
Instead, Lamborn wants the House and Senate to agree on a wall plan that spares the Pentagon.
The Trump administration this week announced that it planned to take $1.8 billion in unspent construction cash from domestic military projects and another $1.8 billion from military construction projects overseas.
Using Center for American Progress estimates, the cut in military construction could cost 36,000 jobs nationwide. The administration has contended that few American jobs would be lost because the money is being spent on the wall, creating wall-related work.
The move to reallocate Pentagon money follows a February emergency declaration signed by President Donald Trump that White House officials contend allows military money to be moved. The decision has encountered opposition from Democrats who say the Pentagon's vast powers to re-budget money in emergencies are intended solely for wartime use.
Lamborn said the Pentagon decision to move the money "will likely end up in the courts."
Trump has touted the wall as a way to slow illegal immigration.
"We’re building tremendous numbers of miles of wall right now in different locations," Trump said last month. "It all comes together likes a beautiful puzzle."
A 2019 study by the Pew Research Center found that there are an estimated 10.5 million immigrants living illegally on American soil, down from a peak of 12.2 million in 2007.
Colorado's Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet took a break from the presidential campaign trail to slam Trump's proposed use of military money for the wall.
"President Trump’s selfish decision to raid military construction funding is a new low in his ridiculous pursuit of a campaign promise," Bennet said.
Lamborn said while the Peterson cash was intended for a space control facility, the move will have no bearing on a competition that's ongoing to permanently house U.S. Space Command.
Officially established last month, the command, which oversees the space efforts of all military branches, is temporarily housed in Colorado Springs. But Colorado Springs is competing with sites in California, Alabama and Florida to become the command's permanent location.
Lamborn did not know if the Trump border wall plan would impact construction work at Fort Carson. The administration earlier threatened to pull $77 million from a vehicle maintenance facility at Fort Carson but backed down from that proposal.
The $8 million project on the chopping block pales in comparison to the flood of construction cash proposed for Colorado Springs bases in 2020. Congress is mulling $325 million in military construction money for the Pikes Peak region next year.
The Peterson project and others would be spared if Congress comes up with money for the border wall.
Congress, which is in the final stages of debating a defense policy bill, is split on funding for the wall. Senate Republicans largely approve of Trump's wall plans, while House Democrats want to block it.
The House-approved version of the Defense policy bill includes a provision that would block the reallocation of money for the wall. The Senate version of the measure has no similar provision, leaving it up to a bicameral conference committee to hammer out a deal.
Trump has pledged to veto the defense bill if its final version includes a ban on wall funding.