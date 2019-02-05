Colorado Springs Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn widely praised President Donald Trump’s annual address Tuesday night but parted with the administration on its plans for a rapid shift in war policy.
Lamborn gave Trump an A grade for the speech but said the president needs to take a harder look at his Syria policy.
“Overall, I think he hit the ball out of the ballpark,” Lamborn said.
Trump’s address was short on defense specifics, with no mention of Space Force and no bottom line number for the Defense Department. But Lamborn said he foresees a Trump push for boosted defense spending.
“It will keep up the momentum,” he said.
The congressman whose district controls most of America’s missile shield was pleased with one Trump line that called for increasing missile defense.
Lamborn, though, wasn’t as happy with Trump’s description of American allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
“For years, the United States was being treated very unfairly by friends of ours,” the president said.
Lamborn said the “very unfairly” was probably unfair, but he does support Trump’s push for increasing NATO member defense budgets.
Don’t expect an apology from Trump for his wording, though.
“We’ll never apologize for putting America’s interests first,” Trump told lawmakers.
The president also called for an end to U.S. involvement in Syria and Afghanistan. In Syria, he called for rapid withdrawal. In Afghanistan, he broadly outlined a plan to reach a treaty with Taliban insurgents in a bid for a truce.
“Great nations do not fight endless wars,” Trump said.
Lamborn said he’d support a reasonable treaty in Afghanistan, but he isn’t a fan of a quick pull-out from America’s battle with Islamic State terrorists in Syria.
Lamborn noted that Trump was less absolute in calling for America to exit its current fights.
“He seemed to be backing down,” Lamborn said.
Lamborn, who backs Trump’s proposed wall along the Mexican border, said he also hopes Congress can cut a deal to stave off another partial government shutdown set to begin Feb. 15.
“We’re not there yet, but maybe we will make some progress,” Lamborn said.