Colorado Springs will get to keep U.S. Space Command for at least six years under a deal announced Friday by Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn.
The agreement comes with new guidelines for housing the command overseeing military missions in orbit that lean heavily toward Colorado Springs keeping it permanently, said Lamborn, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee. The Pentagon is expected to announce its preferred location in early 2021.
“Based on the criteria, I am thoroughly confident that Colorado Springs remains the best home for Space Command, especially as the space defense industry and space operations infrastructure in our community continue to grow,” Lamborn said.
The command brings more than 1,400 troops and civilian workers along potentially billions of dollars to the Pikes Peak region, where a supporting network of contractors is expected to congregate.
“Overall, I think it is good news,” said Reggie Ash, who oversees defense programs for the Colorado Spring Chamber of Commerce & EDC.
"We thank the administration for recognizing the space infrastructure and strong workforce in Colorado Springs by selecting us as the provisional location for the next six years," he said. "We’re excited to see the Air Force’s criteria for permanent basing of U.S. Space Command. We’re confident the Air Force will determine Colorado Springs will score very high in all categories."
The Air Force is allowing communities to compete for the command, but the criteria set for the competition favor Colorado, thanks to requirements that the command be placed near military bases with space assets, provide an appropriate workforce and have high-security facilities security and communications capabilities that few places outside Colorado possess.
“Today’s announcement is historic for Colorado and the future of U.S. military operations in space," Colorado Republican U.S. Sen Cory Gardner said in an email."With our existing military space infrastructure — whether at Peterson Air Force Base, Buckley Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base, the National Space Defense Center, U.S. Northern Command, or North American Aerospace Defense Command — Colorado is the perfect place for and now home to U.S. Space Command."
Colorado Springs, which is home to two bases housing the bulk of the new Space Force and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, with an underground bunker, was initially picked to house the command in a process that was later scuttled by political wrangling.
Lamborn said Colorado Springs has an early lead because of billions of dollars of infrastructure the Pentagon has already poured into the region. There's more on the way too, with $184 million being spent on a new space operations building at Schriever Air Force Base.
"We have a head start as a community in that we already have the supporting facilities you need for this headaqarters," Lamborn said. "Anyone who is trying to catch up with us will find it difficult."
Alabama, with its powerful congressional delegation, wants to lure the command to Huntsville, which is home to Army space efforts and NASA facilities.
Florida, which has launch facilities for the military and NASA along its “Space Coast” also entered the fray.
Lamborn said the political power of those two states will matter less in a process that's run based on strict Pentagon criteria.
"They do have some political firepower there's no question about that," Lamborn said. "But there's no way they can meet all of the criteria above Colorado Springs."
President Donald Trump inserted himself into the decision process in a February campaign stop in Colorado Springs. He promised to make a basing decision later this year.
Lamborn said he's glad that decision is now pushed until after November's election, which will determine whether Trump gets a second term and could see a political power shift in congress, where Democrats control the House and Republicans run the Senate.
"I am glad that it is being put past the election at this point," he said. "It helps tale the politics out of it."