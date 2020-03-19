The gates to and from Canada closed Wednesday, in the rarest of moves for the closest of neighbors.
It's the second time in the past century that a crisis has shuttered the border, and the first since 9/11. Meanwhile, Canadian troops in Colorado Springs remain on the job, working to keep the continent safe from attack as both nations hunker down under the weight of coronavirus.
Throughout Colorado, workers have been stuck at home in the past week, but at least we are home. The Canadians here are now stranded away from their native land until the quarantines imposed by the U.S. and Canada lift.
The tight relationship between the neighboring nations is no more evident than the Pikes Peak region, the home of Canada's largest permanent foreign troop deployment.
Hundreds of Canadians live and work here as they support the North American Aerospace Defense Command.
More are coming as part of the international partnerships that U.S. Space Command is building with America's allies.
No other nation has stood beside us like Canada. They've shed blood alongside our troops from the trenches of France to the street battles in Kandahar.
The Canadian troops here have established their own Twitter page for "Canadian Forces in the U.S."
It may be the single-most uplifting thing on the Internet these days.
Dear America,Yes, it's dark, stressful, and frustrating.But we seen this story before.Threatened and attacked, we've seen you dig in.We've seen you rise through the darkness.We see your light, America.Yours,@CAFinUS #CoronavirusUSA #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/iXK3dBT5Gr— Canadian Forces in 🇺🇸 (@CAFinUS) March 18, 2020
They're stuck here. And they're trying to give us encouragement
"Yes, it's dark, stressful, and frustrating," the group told its American neighbors in a Tuesday Tweet. "But we've seen this story before. Threatened and attacked, we've seen you dig in. We've seen you rise through the darkness."
After the 9/11 attacks, thousands of Americans found themselves stranded in Canada as the U.S. closed its borders and shut down airlines.
Tales are abundant of how Canada embraced our people in those awful days.
While we can't wrap our arms around them these days, it is our turn to step up for a few hundred Canadians.
If you know a Canadian here, pick up the phone and see if they need anything.
If you don't, you can still head to Twitter and offer thanks for a relationship that's kept the continent safe for generations.
The biggest Canada Day celebration held outside Canada takes place in Colorado Springs.
And maybe, if this crisis has passed by July 1, we can pass the hat.
And I am sure they wouldn't turn down a spare keg of our best local beer.