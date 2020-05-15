Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low near 45F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low near 45F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.