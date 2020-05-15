The Islamic State terror group that has battled U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria is coming back, thanks to its new unlikely ally: coronavirus.
A new report from a Pentagon watchdog says the Islamic State is using the virus as a excuse to ramp up its activities amid what it calls “Allah’s wrath” on Western nations including the United States.
“In late March, ISIS was calling on followers to increase attack planning and operations as governments shifted their focus to combating the COVID-19 pandemic,” the special inspector general for Operation Inherent resolve said in a quarterly report.
“Media reporting, citing counterterrorism experts, noted “a spike in extremist propaganda describing the coronavirus outbreak as being sent by God to assist the jihadist cause.”
The Islamic State has taken a hit after a U.S. and Iraqi offensive caused most of its fighters to flee and an American strike killed its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But the group remains a threat, with as many as 18,000 fighters left in its ranks and a declining U.S. commitment to the region.
The U.S. trimmed troop numbers in Syria and has begun a phased withdrawal from Iraq, turning several bases back to the Iraqi military. The Islamic State, essentially a coalition of the Sunni insurgent groups that harried U.S. troops in Iraq for the past 17 years, has kept up attacks, the report found.
“On average, ISIS has claimed about 100 attacks per month since the loss of its territorial control in Baghouz, with 35 to 40 in Iraq and 60 to 65 in Syria,” the report found.
And while the Islamic state has lost control of the territory it once claimed, it is still making money.
“A February U.N. report said that ISIS is increasingly brazen in its revenue-producing activities in Iraq and Syria,” the report found. “The report stated that ISIS members are openly extorting residents in Dayr az Zawr and Hasakah regions in Syria, and establishing fake checkpoints and disguising themselves as military personnel or popular mobilization militia in Iraq.”
The report found that Islamic State fighters have found refuge in the mountainous regions of northern Iraq, including in lands disputed in the split between the Baghdad government and Kurdish groups.
The Iraqi government, meanwhile, is facing tough economic times. Iraq’s economy is driven by the price of oil, which has tumbled to historic lows as the United States and Europe ordered residents to stay at home to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The report found that Iraq had little cash to maintain its efforts against the Islamic State, driving concerns that the terror group could see a boost.
The bottom line of the report: There’s still a lot of work to do to stamp out the Islamic State.
