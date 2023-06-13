After overseeing several deployments from Fort Carson across the world, Maj. Gen. David Hodne formally handed command of the 4th Infantry Division to a new leader under partially cloudy skies Tuesday.

In his farewell address, Hodne highlighted the fast pace of work since he took command in August 2021 that has sent thousands of soldiers to the Middle East, Eastern Europe and South Korea.

"There were a scant few weeks in my command where all the divisional units were home at the same time. ... These soldiers remain in high demand," he said.

He also applauded the lethality of the division and its diverse capabilities including tanks, infantry, artillery and combat aviation.

"No other division converges faster, closes with the enemy faster or consolidates gains faster," he said.

Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, who oversaw the ceremony, also lauded work abroad such as the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team's deployment in early 2022 to deter Russian aggression and the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team's work to support allies and regional stability in Iraq and Syria in 2021.

During the ceremony, Hodne passed command to Maj. Gen. David Doyle, who will immediately head to Europe where the 4th Infantry Division's leadership is supporting NATO countries. For example, in May 4th Infantry Division leadership helped organize and oversee an exercise in Poland involving five countries to show, in part, that U.S. troops could quickly surge into a geopolitically sensitive areas.

Doyle said he planned to focus on supporting the soldiers abroad and helping them succeed.

"Soldiers of the 4th Infantry Division are throughout the world right now doing important, difficult missions. ... I want them to be in the forefront of everything that the Army is doing," he said.

Doyle was most recently chief of staff for U.S. Central Command, which oversees combat and security operations in the Middle East and surrounding countries.

For Hodne, the command marked his third and last assignment at Fort Carson, where he built the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team.

In his parting remarks, he noted the joy that comes with serving with great teammates and also how pressures of serving can fall heavily on family, including his own wife, Shelley, whom he thanked for her strength.

"While I likely failed to share the fulfillment that comes from the company of soldiers I am certain I came home and unloaded the pressures of command," he said.

His next role has not been announced.