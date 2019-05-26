A ceremony to mark the first Memorial Day at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery kicks off at 11 a.m. Monday.
With musicians from Fort Carson and a speech from retired Army Maj. Gen. Steve Best, the event is designed to begin decades for the facility as a hub for Memorial Day events in the Pikes Peak region.
The cemetery opened Nov. 1 and now enshrines more than 700 veterans and family members.
The cemetery is just east of the Colorado Springs airport at 105456 Drennan Road. Parking is available on site for the event.
If you go:
Bring sunscreen: Temperatures are expected to top 70 degrees under sunny skies on the 374 acres of former ranchland.
Bring tissues: They'll have a bagpiper honoring the fallen, which will bring a tear to the eye of the toughest warrior.
Ask questions: Members of veterans groups including the Pikes Peak Veteran's Council will be on hand. And they'd be happy to fill the public in on why this kind of ceremony is important.