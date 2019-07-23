071819-news-vigil 3.jpg (copy)
Travis Cain looks down towards a portrait of his friend, Green Beret, Sgt. Maj. James G. "Ryan" Sartor. Cain served with Sartor and spoke of his friend during the vigil. Fort Carson Green Beret, Sgt. Maj. James G. “Ryan” Sartor, 40, of Teague, Texas, died in Faryab Province as a result of injuries sustained from enemy small arms fire during combat operations. Sartor, who was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group, is the third Fort Carson Green Beret to die in Afghanistan since June 26. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

Colorado Springs police will escort the funeral procession for fallen Fort Carson Green Beret soldier Sgt. Maj. James G. "Ryan" Sartor, the department announced Tuesday. 

Although the funeral is private, people can pay tribute along the route to the Shrine of Remembrance. 

Sartor, 40, died July 13 in Faryab Province in Afghanistan from injuries suffered in combat involving small-arms fire, the Army said. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson. He had been in the Army since 2001 and had been a Green Beret since 2005, the Army said.

The procession will depart from the west gate of Peterson Air Force Base at 10 a.m. Wednesday and end at the Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. Police will assume control at Airport Road and Stewart Avenue. The procession then will head south on Powers Boulevard, west on Fountain Boulevard, north on Union Boulevard and then west on Fountain again.  

