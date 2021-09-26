Hundreds of people came out to support Home Front Military Network last week during a weekend of fundraising fun at Bear Creek Regional Park.
The nonprofit raised over $25,000 while giving the community the chance to participate in its Healthy Together Week activities including a pickleball tournament, a 5K fun run and walk, and yoga in the park. With COVID-19 still prevalent, the organization decided to host events that allow for social distancing.
“Healthy Together Week has always been envisioned as a way to raise awareness of the health and well-being in our community,” said Kate Hatten, executive director of the nonprofit. “Based on events over the last 20 years and the last several weeks, we want to ensure our military and veteran community that they are not alone and we are committed to supporting them.
Home Front Military Network connects service members, veterans and their families with any of its nearly 50 community partners. The nonprofit — which also provides emergency financial assistance — formed in January 2020 after Peak Military Care Network and The Home Front Cares, which shared similar missions, merged to become Home Front Military Network.
“Healthy Together Week served as an excellent opportunity to get engaged and focus on fun activities that are beneficial to physical and mental health and overall well-being,” Hatten said. “Healthy Together Week may be over, but Home Front Military Network is still here and ready to offer support.”
To learn more about the organization, visit homefrontmilitarynetwork.org or call 719-577-7417.
The four-day event kicked off with an opening reception at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum Sept. 16 where guests heard from Sally Roberts, a former Army combat veteran and elite wrestler who works to empower girls and women through wrestling to become leaders. Learn more at wrestlelikeagirl.org.
The most popular event of the weekend was the pickleball tournament at Bear Creek Regional Park, which had about 185 participants.
“This event is a great way for people within our community to come together, enjoy the natural beauty of our state, and support the great cause of assisting our military members, veterans, and their families,” event committee chair Sallie Clark said in a statement.