As part of what the Department of Veterans Affairs calls the “largest coordinated outreach campaign in VA history,” the VA clinic in Colorado Springs on Thursday will host an open house for veterans to learn about the PACT Act, apply for health care benefits and get screened for toxic exposure.

The PACT Act, formally known as the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, was signed into law Aug. 10 and aims to help millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances during military service.

From 4:30-6:30 p.m., the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic will host the open house, where veterans and their families can "get answers on eligibility and enrollment and access to toxic exposure screening, as well as learn about general VA resources," the department said.

The event is one of over 90 town halls the VA is hosting across the country as part of the PACT Act Week of Action — what the VA calls the "largest coordinated outreach campaign" in its history — from Dec. 10-17.

Colorado Springs and Grand Junction will be hosting the only two open house locations across Colorado.

The VA is set to begin processing all disability compensation claims under the PACT Act on Jan. 1, 2023. According to the VA, veterans who apply for PACT Act-related benefits before Aug. 10, 2023, will have their benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022.

Burn pits were commonly used to burn waste like trash and hazardous material at military sites in Iraq and Afghanistan and let off dangerous substances that have caused short- and long-term health issues in those exposed, according to the VA.

Plastics, rubber, discarded food, chemicals, batteries — as well as medical and human waste — produce toxic fumes when burned, and millions of exposed service members have developed a vast array of medical symptoms from the smoke, including long-term effects on skin, eyes, lungs, and the reproductive and central nervous systems. Several forms of cancer also have been connected to burn-pit poisoning.

The new legislation brings over 20 new diseases and cancers under the VA's umbrella of coverage, and essentially presumes that veterans were exposed to these “certain substances, chemicals and airborne hazards” during their service, eliminating the previous requirement for veterans to prove their illnesses or conditions were caused or worsened by these burn pits.

For more information about the PACT Act, click or tap here.