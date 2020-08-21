Gov. Jared Polis on Friday activated the Colorado National Guard to provide support for firefighters battling four major wildfires on the Western Slope.
A Colorado Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter and crew is on standby at the High-Altitude Army National Guard Training Site in Gypsum for search and rescue.
The Black Hawk is equipped with a hoist that can evacuate firefighters and residents.
The state emergency operations also requested 30 soldiers for traffic control to assist the Larimer County Sheriff's Office to restrict unauthorized access to the Cameron Peak fire area.