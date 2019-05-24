George Brauchler lost out in his bid last year to become Colorado’s attorney general, but he did wind up with a state job — one that comes with a black robe and a colonel’s eagles.
Brauchler, a member of the Colorado National Guard, was announced last week as the newest military judge in state service, a position that will allow the career prosecutor to sit in judgement of troops facing charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
Brauchler, district attorney for a four-county area that includes Arapahoe and Douglas counties in his civilian job, got the judge job after the Colorado General Assembly decided the state Guard needed the authority to pursue courts-martial on its own.
“The Colorado General Assembly in 2018 updated the Colorado Code of Military Justice to provide for courts martial authority, necessitating the creation of a position of military judge,” the Guard said in a news release. “Brauchler will be the first military judge for the Colorado National Guard.”
Military judges operate on a congressionally approved authority that flows down from the executive branch rather than judicial channels. Like their civilian counterparts, they have broad courtroom authority, allowing them to judge cases from the bench or with a military jury.
To get ready for his time on the Guard’s bench, Brauchler went through a three-week crash course at the headquarters of the Army’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps in Virginia.
Brauchler, though, is no stranger to military law. Before he was elected to the prosecutor’s job, he was the chief attorney for Fort Carson and its 4th Infantry Division.
In 2015, Brauchler transferred from the Army Reserve to the Colorado Guard.
In his prosecutor’s office, Brauchler practically has his own military outfit.
“District Attorney Brauchler is proud of his military service and strives to encourage others to serve,” his office said in a news release. “Three members of his office are currently on active duty, with five others actively drilling in the Guard or Reserve.”
Brauchler, a Republican, lost the state attorney general’s race in November to Democrat Phil Weiser by 40,000 votes.
In an email statement, he said he’s happy to don judicial robes instead.
“It has been a tremendous honor to serve my country and the citizens of Colorado, here and abroad, in uniform for my adult life,” Brauchler said. “I am humbled to be selected as a military judge to ensure that those in service are afforded due process when accused of criminal behavior.”
