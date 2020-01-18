With 52,000 troops in 19 states, including more than 3,200 in Colorado, Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Jody Daniels is more worried about full-time jobs for her soldiers than their part-time duties.

Daniels, who heads the Army's 88th Readiness Division, said last week that without employers who will accommodate Reserve service, the already difficult job of filling the Reserve's ranks gets tougher.

"One of our Army Reserve challenges going forward is our attrition rate," she said during a Colorado Springs stop last week.

A key driver of attrition: Not finding full-time work that's compatible with part-time military duty.

For civilians, it may be difficult to differentiate the Army Reserve from its part-time cousin the Colorado National Guard.

The Guard, controlled by governors, is a creature of the states that falls under governors during peacetime. The Army Reserve is a part-time component of the full-time service under the Pentagon.

The Army Reserve, formed in 1908, includes troops to fill much of the service's wartime supply and logistic roles. More than half of the Army's transportation units are Reserve formations. The Reserve increasingly tackles technical tasks for the Army, too, with a growing cadre of computer warfare experts and a Fort Carson battalion that's focused on satellites. It also fills in specialty roles, with most of the Army's chaplains coming from the Reserve along with half of its medical troops.

While it fills a big role, the Reserves have had to cut back on growth plans in recent years as a booming economy has cut into recruiting. The Army Reserve envisioned growing to 199,000 soldiers, but downsized that goal to 189,000 soldiers. Daniels said keeping reservists in uniform and finding new recruits is something the Army would have a tough time doing alone. Getting that job done, she said, means finding employers who are friendly to part-time troops.

The general came to Colorado Springs to learn from an employer that's earned national plaudits for how it cares for its reservists.

Delta Solutions and Strategies, a 20-year-old defense contractor with its headquarters in an office complex off Woodmen Road, earned the military's Employer Support Freedom Award last year,. It's the top honor given to companies that support Guard and Reserve troops.

Delta has little choice in doing right by part-time troops. Its president, Mark Stafford, is in the Air Force Reserve, and 10% of its workforce wears a uniform one weekend a month.

Stafford told Daniels that Delta needs Guard and Reserve troops on the job because they have expertise and dedication that's hard to find in the civilian world.

To keep reservists on the payroll, "We went through our policies and tried to make it as flexible as possible," Stafford said.

At Delta, the company gives time off to troops who are called up for longer-term duty and those who are called up for less than a month never miss a paycheck.

For those Delta workers sent overseas, the company looks after their families in Colorado Springs, making sure that benefits keep flowing and cutting checks for those troops who take a pay cut while on active duty.

Daniels said the Army Reserve is working to show employers the benefits that part-time troops bring to their civilian jobs.

"It's got to be a symbiotic relationship," she said.

The military's leadership and technical training often exceeds what corporate America offers. In addition, Reserve troops are physically fit and carry security clearances that cost defense contractors thousands of dollars for civilian employees.

Daniels knows both sides of the equation. She entered the Army Reserve after seven years on active duty and worked for Lockheed Martin as a civilian .

Daniels eventually headed one of the defense contractor's top research labs.

As the Reserve picks up more technical duties including computer warfare, it's looking for part-time troops who can bring industry skills to their military jobs.

She said to woo those highly-skilled computer experts the Army has had to loosen some rules, allowing experts to enter the service as captains or majors.

Stafford said his firm, which offers systems engineering and technical services to clients including the Space Force, will continue its efforts to attract part-time troops as employees.

"We're all in," Stafford said. "I want my employees to stay."