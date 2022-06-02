A Trump administration decision to uproot U.S. Space Command and move it to Alabama lacked credibility and transparency, the Government Accountability Office concluded in a report released Thursday.

The GAO findings confirm what congressional insiders who’d gotten an early look at the report told The Gazette in April, that “significant shortfalls” had been found in the “transparency and credibility” of the process leading up to the January, 13, 2021, decision to move Space Command headquarters from Colorado Springs.

“We reviewed the Air Force's process for identifying the preferred location for U.S. Space Command headquarters. We assessed the process against 21 'Analysis of Alternatives' best practices, which can help increase transparency and avoid the presence or appearance of bias. The practices are grouped into four characteristics of a high-quality analysis: comprehensive, well-documented, unbiased, and credible," said the report from the GAO, the investigative arm of Congress. "We found that the Air Force's process did not substantially meet 3 of these 4 characteristics — leading to significant shortfalls in its transparency and credibility."

The GAO went on to recommend "establishing guidance that incorporates our best practices."

The investigation is one of two federal probes to document serious deficiencies in the process that resulted in the command's planned move to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala.

A report from the Department of Defense’s inspector general, released earlier this month, focused more on the timeline that led up to the basing decision. While that review found the Huntsville decision was justified based on the criteria defined by the Air Force, it also found the White House dismissed recommendations from top Pentagon brass, who argued that leaving Space Command at Peterson Space Force Base would allow it to more quickly reach full operational capability to defend the military's constellation of satellites, while saving taxpayer cash.

While documenting missteps, the reports from the Office of Inspector General and the GAO didn't outright call for reversal of the Alabama move. But the conclusions from each add ammunition for a congressional fight over where the command should be housed, and increase pressure on the Biden administration to reconsider the decision.

“Over the past year, we’ve repeatedly raised concerns that the previous administration used a flawed, untested, and inconsistent process to select a location for U.S. Space Command. The reports from the Government Accountability Office and the Department of Defense Inspector General both confirm that the basing process lacked integrity and neglected key national security considerations," read a Thursday morning statement from Colorado lawmakers Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs, Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. John Hickenlooper and Rep. Jason Crow. “We now know that in a White House meeting in January 2021, senior military leadership recommended Colorado Springs as the preferred location for Space Command due to the unique ability of Peterson Space Force Base to reach Full Operational Capability significantly faster than any other potential location, and at a significantly lower cost. However, following this meeting a different location was announced as the selection, and justified with inconsistent documentation and unclear reasoning."

Members of the Colorado delegation urged the Biden administration to reconsider keeping Space Command in Colorado Springs.

“With the investigations now complete, the shortcomings of the Space Command basing process are fully available to the Biden Administration. We urge them to review the reports’ findings, and make a decision in consultation with the Joint Chiefs of Staff that prioritizes our national security and mission in space," they said. “The American people must be able to trust that this decision is objective and provides for our national security and leadership in space. Peterson remains the only and best home for U.S. Space Command.”