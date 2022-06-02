Colorado lawmakers now have two federal reviews confirming "fundamental flaws" in the process that led to the awarding of U.S. Space Command to Alabama, and that the decision defied the recommendation of top military brass, who preferred the headquarters remain in Colorado Springs.

They hope the findings, by the Government Accountability Office and the federal Office of Inspector General, fuel an appeal that reaches nation's highest office, where the search for a permanent home for Space Command could be restarted as easily as it was ended in January 2021.

"I think it's very clear the Biden administration has all the information it needs to reverse this decision,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said.

Meanwhile, Colorado Springs Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, the top GOP representative on a House subcommittee that oversees military space operations, said there may be a chance to "intervene legislatively" when lawmakers gather on Capitol Hill in late June for a budget meeting of the National Defense Authorization Act.

“Potentially we might have an opening to offer language that would cause us to revisit the decision,” he said.