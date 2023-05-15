Approximately 3,000 free tickets for the Air Force Academy’s Class of 2023 graduation ceremony will be available May 22 and 23 in two locations.

This year’s ceremony will feature commencement speaker President Joe Biden.

On May 22 starting at 9 a.m. tickets may be picked up in person at the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, EDC and Visitor Center at 166 Second St. in Monument. Business Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The following day starting at 12:30 p.m. tickets may be picked up in person at the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC building at 102 S. Tejon St.

Sign Up for free: Military Brief Your weekly local update on local military news and events, sent straight to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

A maximum of four tickets are available to each adult person on a first-come, first-served basis until the allotted tickets are gone. Tickets cannot be mailed and there is no will-call window at the stadium.

Lost tickets cannot be replaced.

The graduation ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. June 1 at Falcon Stadium. Entry to the stadium will not be allowed once the ceremony begins.

All persons picking up tickets at the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC should park in a metered spot or commercial lot nearby, and not in the building parking lot. Tickets will be distributed at the building’s west side doors only. Do not enter the building via east doors. Come around on the outside.