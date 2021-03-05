Sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill seized thousands of weapons from two stateless vessels off the coast of Somalia during a two-day operation last month.
Fountain's Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Nelson was part of the roughly 380-member crew conducting maritime security operations in international waters in the Indian Ocean when they boarded and searched the vessels carrying weapons.
“To be serving here fills me with pride,” Nelson said. “I think about what we do daily to prevent acts of terrorism and it does save lives. Being in an active role in keeping family, friends and fellow Americans safe is an honor and a privilege that knows no bounds.”
The cache of weapons seized included thousands of AK-47 assault rifles, light machine guns, heavy sniper rifles and grenade launchers. The source of the weapons wasn’t immediately identified.
The weapons involved are favorites of terrorist groups worldwide. On Africa's eastern coast, Somalia and southern Sudan are locked in civil war.
“We are proud of the combined efforts of the (Advanced Interdiction Team) and Churchill crew members for executing dynamic and demanding boardings,” said Lt. Travis Dopp, assistant leader of the team aboard Churchill. “We are proud to have a positive impact on the safety and security of coalition forces by interdicting shipments of lethal aid.”
The Navy regularly patrols international waters to ensure the free flow of commerce and to disrupt the transport of illicit cargo that often funds terrorism and unlawful activity, according to a release.
“This joint team (Army, Navy and Coast Guard) on board Churchill came together to successfully execute this operation over the course of two days in the Indian Ocean,” said Cmdr. Timothy Shanley, commanding officer of Churchill. “These operations prevent nefarious actors from illegally spreading their lethal aid.”