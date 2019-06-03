No foul play is suspected in the death of a soldier assigned to the Mexican border, U.S. Northern Command said Monday.
The soldier wasn't from a Colorado Springs unit and the cause of his death over the weekend near Nogales, Ariz, has not been released. The military hasn't released the soldier's identity.
U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Springs oversees the deployment of U.S. troops to assist Border Patrol and immigration officials along the border. The deployment of troops was ordered by President Donald Trump last year in response to illegal immigration.
Now, about 5,000 troops from the Army and National Guard are at work on the border. The troops have no law-enforcement duties, instead providing technical and logistic support that's designed to free up Border Patrol agents.