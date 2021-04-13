Thousands of Fort Carson soldiers have served in Afghanistan since 9/11 and at least 88 were killed during what's become America’s longest war, which President Joe Biden announced Tuesday will end as the last troops leave the country by the 20th anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil.
Three Fort Carson soldiers have been awarded the Medal of Honor – the highest and most prestigious military decoration – for their heroic efforts during battle in Afghanistan.
Clint Romesha and Ty Carter, both former staff sergeants, were part of an outnumbered cavalry troop that faced off against hundreds of insurgents who stormed Combat Outpost Keating in a daylong battle in eastern Afghanistan on Oct. 3, 2009. With eight dead, it was the deadliest battle for Fort Carson soldiers since Vietnam and the first time two military members won the medal for the same battle since Vietnam.
Former Capt. Florent “Flo” Groberg saved the lives of about two dozen on Aug. 8, 2012, when he tackled one of two suicide bombers in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar Province. Groberg was injured when the second suicide bomber detonated early, killing four.