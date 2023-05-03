Drivers should expect military convoys along Interstate 25 south of Fort Carson's Gate 20 in the coming weeks.

The 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division will be conducting training from Gate 20 to exit 17 from Saturday to May 27.

Strykers, tankers, wreckers, and other military vehicles will be participating in slow-moving convoys that may impact traffic flow, according to a news release.

Fort Carson said in a statement that it will work through any traffic issues that may arise.

"We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting our neighboring communities," the statement said.

Military traffic complaints during this time should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.