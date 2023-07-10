Fort Carson expected to start training exercises Monday that will create noise and dust.

Air Force C-130s planned to train with large-caliber ammunition in and around Fort Carson Monday through Thursday.

In addition, the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, will be training through the end of July, according to a news release.

The training will generate noise and dust that will last into the evening and throughout the night, Fort Carson said.

Fort Carson said it strives to balance training requirements with respecting neighboring communities.

The post's Public Affairs Office will field noise complaints at (719) 526-9849.