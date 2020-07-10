Army Col. Brian Wortinger relinquished command of Fort Carson's garrison to Col. Nate Springer last week at an on-post ceremony.
Garrison commanders serve as the Army post's landlord, caring for buildings, roads, family housing, environmental matters and emergency services. Wortinger came to the post in 2018 amid a devastating summer of hail storms and spent much of his tenure repairing damage at the post. He also oversaw efforts to fix up family housing on the post that had been the subject of complaints and drew congressional and Pentagon scrutiny.
Springer comes to the Fort Carson from the School of Advanced Military Studies at the Army's Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., where he served as a military professor and seminar leader, according to a press release from the post. Prior to his time a the school he served as executive officer to the commander of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth, and previously commanded a cavalry squadron in the101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Ky.
Wortinger, who is retiring from the Army and plans to stay in Colorado Springs, is a West Point graduate whose 25 years in uniform included deployments to to Iraq and Afghanistan.