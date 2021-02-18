Put in your ear plugs because Fort Carson is expected to start artillery training this week and it might get loud, according to a news release from the post.
The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, will be training with large-caliber, live-fire artillery through March 16, the release said.
Excess noise and dust can be expected in the evenings and at night while soldiers train to be certified in field artillery, the release said.
The artillery training follows Marine units practicing maneuvers with four Osprey aircraft at Fort Carson and Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site in late January and early February.