Retired 1st Sgt. Reginald Barrett stood tall as Congressman Doug Lamborn pinned a Purple Heart medal over his heart Monday outside Fort Carson’s main gate.
The 27-year military veteran deployed to Iraq three times and suffered invisible injuries after enduring multiple concussive blasts from improvised explosive devices.
“I’ve been blown up so much,” Barrett said. “I even got hit by two IEDs 10 minutes apart.”
Despite suffering a traumatic brain injury, Barrett continued to serve and lead soldiers. Fort Carson assignments include working as first sergeant for the 1st Brigade Combat Team and serving as the 4th Division Artillery operations sergeant major until retiring in 2017.
Barrett hopes that by saying he is suffering from traumatic brain injury, that other military personnel will step forward and get the medical help they may need.
“We as veterans who had those invisible wounds need to come out because if we don’t … we are doing a disservice to every other veteran who is suffering from the same thing,” he said. “Invisible injures are real. TBI is real.”
In 2011, the Department of Defense agreed and announced that military personnel who suffered traumatic brain injuries since 9/11 were eligible to receive the Purple Heart in most circumstances.
Barrett had been working to get a Purple Heart since 2009 but was hitting roadblocks until Lamborn — a Colorado Springs Republican senator — and his staff stepped in to help.
“Our civilization has long seen the value in recognizing citizens who risk life and limb for their nation,” Lamborn said. “Today we continue this tradition as we pay tribute to 1st Sgt. Barrett and honor his service. He is a shining example of the kind of patriot the U.S. military and our country produce. Mr. Barrett, you are an American hero.”
The Purple Heart — the oldest military medal still presented to service members — is given to military personnel who are killed or wounded in combat. The recognition began with Gen. George Washington in 1782, who presented the Purple Heart for bravery in combat. Gen. Douglas MacArthur helped revive the medal in 1932. An estimated 1.8 million people have received the Purple Heart since 1932, according to National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.
The names of 16 soldiers whom Barrett served with in Iraq are inscribed in stones that make up the Mountain Post Global War on Terrorism Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial, near the main gate right off Colorado 115.
The memorial remembers the 407 Fort Carson soldiers killed in combat since 9/11, 20 years ago next month.
“It was a fitting place for the ceremony,” Barrett said.
Family support included his parents from California, a brother, daughter and his wife of 23 years, Caprice.
It’s important to celebrate the good days because Caprice said she has seen her husband struggle through the hard days.
“That first combat tour was the worst,” she said. “Now there are triggers like certain sounds. He can be irritable and emotional. Angry.
“Retirement has been a little rough. He is having a hard time finding where he belongs.”
Still, Caprice is proud of her husband for his military service.
“I know his soldiers respected him deeply,” Caprice said. “They followed him throughout and a lot of them came to him and said, ‘Thank you for bringing me home.’ That was one of his main priorities.”
When asked how he plans to celebrate, Barrett simply said, “I’ll spend time with family and hope to help other soldiers suffering from this invisible injury.”
The Veterans Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255.