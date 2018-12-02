They marched through the night and past dawn, heavy pack straps cutting into sinew as legs wobbled for direction.
At the end of the hike came more challenges. But that’s the price Fort Carson soldiers are willing to pay to prove they are the best.
“It makes you mentally strong,” said Sgt. Dylan Ledbetter as he caught a brief moment next to a mountain of Army gear he would soon attach to his shoulders. “It’s not easy. The feet hurt. It all hurts.”
Ledbetter was one of more than a dozen soldiers who joined Fort Carson’s “Best Sapper Competition” last week. Designed to identify the post’s best engineer soldiers, it involved endurance, knowledge, precision and a degree of luck.
It’s a torture test with trained tormenters, including Lt. Morgan Skinner, who ran a rifle range for the contestants Thursday morning.
“By the time they get here, they are mile 32,” Skinner said as she set up her tricks for the tired troops.
Skinner’s range saw soldiers shoot for accuracy and distance while demonstrating their ability to fix firearms in the field.
Just to make things interesting, Skinner had inserted a spent shell casing into every 20-round magazine the contestants would use, forcing them to overcome a jammed weapon as they blearily focused on distant targets.
“I had three brothers,” Skinner said with a smile, explaining her cruel streak.
Sgt. Maj. Daniel Reed said the unexpected problems soldiers encounter in the competition make troops overcome their limits.
“It’s designed to challenge them,” Reed said.
The Army is full of challenges for soldiers between deployments. Annual contests award titles for troops from the best cook to the toughest airborne Ranger.
Few are as tough as the challenges given the post’s engineers.
“The competition includes a non-standard Army physical fitness test; demolition and sapper proficiency test; a round-robin course of seven events including combat water survival and an obstacle course; foot march; land navigation; urban breaching and demolition,” Fort Carson said in an email.
“The teams will maneuver nearly 40 miles over the course of 36 hours.”
Reed said the engineers are started out in the competition in the middle of the night and are given few clues as to the challenges they’ll face.
“They don’t know if they are walking one mile or 30 miles,” he said.
Skinner said she’s found one thing that keeps the soldiers marching through even her devilish challenges.
“I think it is pride,” she said.
