The public can expect increased noise and dust in the area around Fort Carson from May 7-17 due to a training exercise, the Army base announced Wednesday.

The 4th Combat Aviation Brigade of the 4th Infantry Division will conduct a rotary wing operation in and around Fort Carson and the Piñon Canyon area, according to a news release.

Increased noise should be expected through the night during the drill, the release states.

“The training is required to prepare the 4th CAB, 4th Inf. Div. Soldiers for any potential mission they may be called upon to support around the globe,” the release said.

A convoy operations training exercise along Interstate 25 between Fort Carson and Piñon Canyon is also expected to take place in the coming weeks, Army spokesperson Brandy Gill said.

“We’re always training,” Gill said.

If you have concerns about the noise or dust from the training exercise at Fort Carson, call 719-526-9849.