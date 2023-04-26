Increased noise and dust can be expected in the Fort Carson area through June 9 as the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division conducts a training exercise involving Bradley Fighting Vehicles, according to a Wednesday news release from the Army base.

The training will “prepare units for any potential missions they may be called upon to support around the globe,” military officials said in the release.

Throughout the scheduled training, people who live near the base should expect increased noise and dust, including during the evening.

Officials said noise complaints should be directed to the base’s public affairs office at 719-526-9849.