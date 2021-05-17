Fort Carson will hold its 17th annual Mountain Post Warrior Memorial Ceremony to honor fallen soldiers who lost their lives while deployed from the base, at 10:30 a.m. May 27.
"Since 2004, Fort Carson has commemorated soldiers from the Mountain Post who have lost their lives fighting in support of overseas contingency operations since 2003," a Monday news release from the base stated.
This year, the ceremony will be honoring Master Sgt. Michael B. Riley, 10th Special Forces Group, and Sgt. Maj. James G. Sartor, 10th Special Forces Group, who both died in 2019.
They join 405 other Fort Carson soldiers who have lost their lives.
The keynote speaker will be Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general.
Civilians who want to attend the ceremony are advised to take Nelson Boulevard, located just off of state Route 115. From there, they will be directed to parking that will not require access to the post, according to officials.
Gate 1 will be closed to outbound traffic 20 minutes prior to the event and to inbound traffic five minutes prior to the event. It will reopen after the ceremony is complete, according to the release.
Officials would like to remind attendees that no pets will be allowed at this event with the exception of service animals. Glass bottles and firearms are prohibited.