Spec. Donovan Havard gets tested with an oral swab by medic Spec. James Reynolds at the Centralized Screening and Testing Center at Evans Army Community Hospital on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Other medics wait for their next soldier to test. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, Gazette) About 4000 soldiers from the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, are being tested for COVID-19. The soldiers are being tested before they are deployed next month the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.