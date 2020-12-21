Fort Carson became the first military installation in Colorado to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine when it received a shipment of Moderna's drug to be administered starting Tuesday, the post announced Monday, the same day Schriever Air Force Base said doses were on the way to that facility.
The Evans Army Community Hospital at Fort Carson will begin voluntarily vaccinating health care workers and emergency service personnel Tuesday morning, officials said in a news release.
Post officials did not release additional details, including the number of doses it would receive and how many workers will be vaccinated with the first shipment.
Vaccines will be offered to patients at a later date, once priority groups have been vaccinated, according to the Department of Defense's plan, the release stated.
Officials at Peterson Air Force Base said only that the Defense department "did not make their initial vaccine shipment" to the base. Officials at the Air Force Academy and the Colorado National Guard did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Officials at Schriever said vaccines are "on the way" to the base, but could not comment further.
The Pentagon announced Friday it had authorized nearly 50 top civilian and military leaders to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks to prove the shots are safe and effective.
In a memo to senior leaders, Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist laid out specific vaccine allowances for the heads of the military services and combatant commands around the world. The memo signed Thursday stated department leaders may receive what he called “show of confidence” vaccines as a “strategic messaging tool” between now and Jan. 15.
Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller received his vaccine Dec. 14, the day it was first available. Other senior leaders who will get the vaccine, as of last week, were Norquist, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as his vice chairman, Gen. John Hyten, and Senior Enlisted Advisor Ramón Colón-López.
Frontline health care workers at military installations had started getting vaccines last week.
The Defense department's vaccination plan will prioritize health care workers, those "maintaining essential national security and installation functions," deploying troops and high-risk populations ahead of others, according to a statement from Peterson Air Force Base.
Initial Defense department vaccination sites included Darnall Army Medical Center in Fort Hood, Texas; Wilford Hall at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas; Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash.; Womack Army Medical Center at Fort Bragg, N.C.; Naval Hospital Pensacola in Pensacola, Fla.; and the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., according to information provided by Peterson Air Force Base.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.