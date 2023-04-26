Fort Carson leaders in charge of operations, fire protection, public works and other key functions gathered in a dark incident command center Wednesday afternoon for the first widespread power outage exercise at the post.

The congressionally mandated Black Start exercise designed to run for eight hours was planned to test the backup generation systems to the 93 critical facilities on post, said Col. Sean Brown, the garrison commander.

“We can’t control the weather. We can’t control bad actors. But what we can do is be prepared in the eventuality that we have to move forces out of Fort Carson in a contested environment where the power may not be on,” he said.

The training scenario assumed Fort Carson and Colorado Springs Utilities staff had both a widespread outage across the post and widespread outage in town to cope with, said Jim Rice, the director of plans, training, mobilization and security operations.

Colorado Springs Utilities was a key partner in the training since the agency is now in charge of maintaining and operating the post’s electric system, Brown said.

At the same time, life on base was going as normal with child care centers remaining open, traffic proceeding through intersections with flashing lights and soldiers assessing what work could continue, Rice and Brown said. The post went through an extensive communication and planning process to make sure those working on Wednesday were prepared.

The post planned to prioritize restoring power to homes to reduce impacts on families, Brown said. Power to most of the installation was expected to be restored in under three hours, he said.

The post practiced a similar smaller exercise last year and learned about gaps in some capabilities, such as refueling generators, he said.

Doug Homa, operations, maintenance division chief for the post, said the smaller test showed that preventative maintenance checks and services are working.

“We found we are a pretty resilient installation,” he said.

Still he expected the practice outage that required 100 to 150 people to restore power would test that resiliency.

Brown said the exercise would have external evaluators, but the generators would provide immediate indicators of success.

“The real measuring stick is those generators coming on in the first place and then the garrison’s ability to provide fuel for those generators,” he said.

The post has plans to update some back up generation with a microgrid powered by a natural gas generator, similar to the ones Colorado Springs Utilities is installing at the Martin Drake Power Plant, Brown said. The new generator would provide 65% to 70% of the power the post needs.