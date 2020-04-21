A Special Forces soldier stationed at Fort Carson accused of repeatedly raping two girls and strangling one, and who later escaped custody before being recaptured, will face court-martial in June, according to the Army Judge Advocate General docket.
Pfc. Isaac McLeod, with the 10th Special Forces Group, is charged with 16 counts of rape/sexual assault of a child, two counts of rape/sexual assault, one count of assault, one count of child endangerment, and other charges, in a string of incidents military prosecutors say occurred shortly before Thanksgiving.
McLeod is accused of sexually assaulting two girls between the age of 12 and 15 on or around Nov. 12 after a fellow soldier, a private whose name is redacted from court documents, picked them up from school with another girl and drove them onto post.
McLeod provided two of the girls with alcohol and propositioned them for sex, prosecutors said in charge sheets for the case. McLeod later met them in the other soldier's barracks room and repeatedly raped them, at one point physically restraining and strangling one. The other soldier provided the two girls plus another with alcohol and a drug, and raped one of them, prosecutors allege in the documents.
At another point in the day the two soldiers, at a shopping mall with the three girls, recorded video of each other performing sex acts with two of the girls, the charge sheets state. McLeod also recorded video of two of the girls in an area where they should have expected privacy, and they were unaware of the recording, prosecutors allege.
The two soldiers left the girls alone at a gas station, according to the documents.
McLeod escaped the custody of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on or around Jan. 13 and was considered to have deserted his unit until he was apprehended on Jan. 19, according to court documents.
A spokeswoman for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Monday McLeod is in the agency's custody and was booked Nov. 15 through Jan. 16 on a courtesy hold for the Army, and again on Jan. 30. The agency does not have record of an escape, she said.
McLeod was younger than 21, the legal drinking age, at the time of the alleged crimes, according to court documents.
His trial is scheduled to begin June 29 and end July 1, court documents show.