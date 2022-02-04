A Fort Carson soldier died this week in a noncombat incident while deployed in Syria, the Department of Defense announced Friday.
Spc. Alex J. Ram, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif, died Tuesday; he was in Syria supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the name for the American military strikes against the Islamic State. He was assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.
"The passing of Spc. Alex Ram is an unfortunate loss for the entire Raider team,” Col. Andrew Steadman said in a statement. “We want to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this time of mourning. Every Soldier fills an important role in the Raider Brigade, and losing Alex is particularly tough. He brought honor to the uniform and was not only an outstanding Soldier, but a loyal friend. Alex will be deeply missed.”
His death is under investigation, Defense Department officials said.