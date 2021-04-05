More than 100 Fort Carson soldiers will soon head to Pueblo to assist with COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
The White House announced Monday that it will continue adding to the number of safe and trusted places people can get vaccinated during the pandemic, which has killed more than 555,000 in the U.S., including nearly 6,200 Coloradans.
“There are tremendous efforts being taken locally to administer vaccines,” Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, said in a news conference Monday.
The Pueblo site is the one of three federally run mass vaccination centers announced Monday by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, along with one in Columbia, South Carolina, and another in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday the Pueblo County Fair Grounds site will transition from state-operated to federally run on April 14. The facility will be part of an eight-week pilot community vaccination site.
It can currently administer up to 1,750 vaccinations daily but will increase to roughly 3,000 a day once federally run and supported by Fort Carson soldiers, who will be administering the shots.
“This partnership with FEMA is going to help more Coloradans get the protection they need even faster,” Polis said. “And this isn’t only about quantity, but also equity. With this transition, we’ll be able to increase supply for the site, and reach more folks in many of our rural and agricultural communities, making it quick, easy, and convenient for them to get vaccinated.”
Go to https://covidcheckcolorado.org/where-to-get-a-vaccine/ to register at one of the many mass vaccination sites throughout the state.