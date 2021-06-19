Fort Carson soldiers served up smiles, pancakes and eggs to hundreds of guests in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday during the annual Western Street Breakfast.
The Mountain Post has a long history of soldiers volunteering their time and talents by serving up a hot meal and moving large numbers of people through food lines in a quick manner.
Soldiers endured a sleepless night, arriving before midnight to set up three food lines and begin preparing food and coffee along the blocked off intersection at Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street, near haybales for seating and a stage for the mornings entertainment.
The 5:30-9 a.m. event kicked off rodeo season in the region. The Pikes Peak Range Riders rode by on horseback to help celebrate western heritage while promoting the 80th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, scheduled for July 14-18 at the Norris Penrose Event Center.
With the coronavirus shutting down last years breakfast, many of the roughly 45 Fort Carson and handful of Peterson Air Force Base volunteers were experiencing the event for the first time.
Spc. Toure Tatum, of Raleigh, North Carolina, a member of the 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, said staying up all night was rough but worth it.
“I’m happy to be a part of this and make people smile by simply serving them pancakes and eggs,” he said.
Sgt. 1st Class Raymund Ubaldo, of Guam, with 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, was surprised by how many people were there.
Sgt. Jolisa Siliga, of Saipan, with the 704th Brigade Support Battalion, enjoyed volunteering.
“I’ve always loved giving back to the community,” she said.
Airman 1st Class Alexy Hosino-Montira, of Honolulu, with 21st Force Support Squadron, said she and two other airmen from Peterson Air Force Base showed up well before sunrise to help out.
“A lot of people told me the food is delicious,” she said. “It is really nice to see everybody out enjoying themselves.”