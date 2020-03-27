About 200 soldiers with Fort Carson's 627th Hospital Center departed Colorado Springs on Friday for Washington state, where they'll join the battle against an invisible enemy: coronavirus.
The troops will establish a tent hospital somewhere in the state — just where is uncertain, as the unit is awaiting instructions from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, officials said. A Thursday press release from post said the unit would be stationed somewhere near Seattle.
Within 72 hours their hospital will house 32 beds; within a week, it will house nearly 150. It will contain many of the areas permanent hospitals house, like an ER, ICU, operating room and X-ray lab. It will serve those with routine medical needs, as well as those will medical emergencies, allowing local medical professionals to focus on fighting the global pandemic, officials said.
"We become almost a Level 1 trauma center anywhere in the world," Lt. Col. Jason Hughes, commander of the 10th Field Hospital on post, said Friday morning from a flight line near the Colorado Springs Airport, from which the group of doctors, nurses, surgeons and therapists departed.
"We exist to protect and sustain lives worldwide, whether that's in Iraq or Afghanistan or Washington state."
A lengthy line of uniform-clad troops traversed the airfield and snaked its way into a commercial airliner, the sound of boots trampling the metal staircase to the plane's entrance punctuating the shrill roar of engines.
They were marching off into the unknown: to a stateside war against a new, unfamiliar foe, the duration of their deployment uncertain.
While the throes of infection control are familiar to medical professionals, this deployment contrasts with "fighting a war against a known enemy," as the unit did a year and a half ago in Iraq.
When asked how long the troops would remain on the East Coast, the colonel replied, "until the American people don't need us."