A Fort Carson soldier sought for an Indiana slaying had been in the Army for just seven months before allegedly deserting his post.
Spc. Peter V. Lian, 21, was assigned as a financial management technician to the the post's 4th Sustainment Brigade. Authorities in Indiana announced Wednesday that he was wanted in the death of his estranged wife Khuang Par, whose body was found in an Indianapolis trash bin Dec. 23, court papers say. Authorities say Lian was charged in Colorado Springs after a November incident when he allegedly choked Par.
"The report states that Lian told (Colorado Springs) officers he released pressure from around Par’s neck and before she could walk out of the door, he yelled, 'I’m going to kill you,' in her native language, Burmese," an affidavit accompanying Lian's murder warrant says.
Par fled Colorado Springs in early December, settling in Indiana, court papers say.
After entering the Army in May 2017, Lian went through five months of training before arriving at Fort Carson last fall.
The Indianapolis native left Fort Carson on leave Dec. 22. That same day, he flew to Indianapolis, where investigators say Lian called Par repeatedly with his cellphone.
Par's body was found by a homeless woman on Dec. 23. The corpse was jammed into a suitcase and dumped in a trash bin.
Court papers say Par had suffered neck trauma and was likely sexually assaulted before her death.
Lian was spotted on several surveillance cameras at Indianapolis businesses making small purchases and withdrawing cash from bank machines. In the surveillance tapes, Lian was seen driving Par's Toyota Camry, court papers say.
On Dec. 24, he flew to Hong Kong and caught a flight to Bangkok, police say.
The Army filed a desertion warrant for Lian after he failed to show up for a morning formation at Fort Carson on Dec. 26.
Contacted by Indianapolis police, Fort Carson criminal investigators searched Lian's barracks room, turning up a suitcase that matched the one that contained Par's body.