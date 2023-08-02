On June 26, Army Staff Sgt. Michael De La Rosa decided to drive to work early. A colleague was set to reenlist at Garden of the Gods that day, and De La Rosa, a platoon sergeant with the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, wanted to arrive at the ceremony with time to spare.

“So I just got into my truck and started driving,” he said.

Had De La Rosa opted to have a cup of coffee — as is his custom — before leaving his Fountain home, an injured motorist may very well have perished in a vehicle fire, according to police.

Just before 5:30 a.m., De La Rosa was driving on Interstate 25 when the vehicle in front of him began to swerve off the road toward a construction site. The vehicle, a pickup truck, didn’t seem to be slowing down.

“I thought, ‘There’s something wrong here,’” he said. “So I followed him.”

When the truck collided, full speed, with a large piece of construction equipment, De La Rosa didn’t hesitate, he said.

“I ran over to the truck to see if I could help,” he said.

The impact of the crash had rendered the driver unconscious and shifted him over to the passenger side of the truck. After checking the man’s pulse through a broken window, De La Rosa ran back to his own truck to grab his phone and call 911.

"He was obviously injured, and he was bleeding," he said.

While he was on the call, another man stopped to help, De La Rosa said.

“We were trying to figure out how to get (the driver) out, when the truck caught on fire,” he said.

De La Rosa relayed that information to the emergency dispatcher, who cautioned him to stay away from the truck for his own safety. As the flames began to grow, De La Rosa decided to ignore the operator’s directive.

“I thought, ‘I can’t leave this guy here. He’s alive, and he’s gonna burn,’” De La Rosa said of the unnamed man. “So I put the phone in my pocket.”

De La Rosa and the other good Samaritan — whose name he never learned — broke a window on the driver’s side of the burning vehicle and moved the injured man a safe distance from the truck. By this time, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

“When (the injured man) woke up, he was out of it,” De La Rosa said. “He didn’t know what had happened, or where he was.”

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene, assessed the motorist’s injuries, and began treating him.

”Due to the level of injuries to the driver he had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital for medical treatment,” wrote Fountain Police Sgt. Matt Davidson in a letter to Fort Carson.

At some point during the ordeal, De La Rosa realized he would likely be late to the ceremony, so he called his supervisor.

“When I asked him why he was going to be late, he downplayed it,” said Capt. Camryn Steward. “He said, ‘There was a traffic thing. I had to stop and help out.’ It wasn’t until we called the police department that we learned that he had saved a man’s life.

“It was a revelation for us to find out how serious the car accident had been, and how instrumental his actions were.”

As it turns out, De La Rosa made it to the reenlistment ceremony on time.

“If I wasn’t the one driving behind him that day ... I don’t know that he would have made it out of there,” he said.

According to Davidson’s letter, Fountain first responders agreed with De La Rosa’s assessment.

“If not for the actions of Staff Sergeant De La Rosa, the driver of the vehicle would have succumbed to his injuries (or) would have perished in the fire,” the letter stated. “Staff Sergeant De La Rosa went above and beyond to save the life of another person he did not know. This shows his true character and the level of commitment he has made to his community and his country as a member of the United States Army.”

Steward said De La Rosa’s actions made him “more proud than I’ve ever been, of any other soldier that I’ve had.”

“He’s a phenomenal soldier,” Steward said. “As a platoon sergeant, his job is to take care of people, and he’s great at it, because he puts others first. What he did — acting to save someone he didn’t know, with no regard to his own safety — is further evidence of that.”

De La Rosa’s unit has submitted him for consideration for the Soldier’s Medal, a decoration that acknowledges an act of heroism, on behalf of fellow soldiers or civilians, in a non-combat situation. Steward said De La Rosa’s actions made him an ideal candidate for the award.

De La Rosa, a native of the Dominican Republic who delayed his enlistment until he was 27 so he could help his mother care for his three sisters, was quick to credit the other good Samaritan for stopping to help as other motorists drove past the scene.

“We did what we had to do to help him,” said De La Rosa, who joined the Army in 2013. “I would hope that, if I was in that kind of situation, someone would do the same for me.”