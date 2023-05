A Fort Carson soldier was seriously injured on Monday during training, according to a report by Gazette news partner KKTV.

โ€œFort Carson is aware one Soldier was life flighted from our training area near Camp Red Devil following a training incident today at about 12:15 p.m.,โ€ a Fort Carson spokesperson wrote to KKTV. โ€œThis incident is under investigation. No further details can be provided at this time due to privacy concerns.โ€

The soldierโ€™s name has not been released to the public and no other details were available Monday afternoon.