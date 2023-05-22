A Fort Carson soldier was seriously injured on Monday during training, according to a report by Gazette news partner KKTV.

“Fort Carson is aware one Soldier was life flighted from our training area near Camp Red Devil following a training incident today at about 12:15 p.m.,” a Fort Carson spokesperson wrote to KKTV. “This incident is under investigation. No further details can be provided at this time due to privacy concerns.”

The soldier’s name has not been released to the public and no other details were available Monday afternoon.