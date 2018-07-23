A Fort Carson soldier was found dead in Lake Pueblo on Sunday after a cliff-diving accident in Cottonwood Creek Cove, authorities reported.
Staff Sgt. Matthew R. Riggs, 31, had served in the Army for six years, including deployments to Afghanistan and Kosovo and three years with the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team. He was from Orlando, Fla.
Riggs and others reportedly dove off the 80-foot cliff Saturday. When he didn’t resurface, a two-day search began, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported.
Riggs’ body was found at 9 a.m. Sunday in 30 feet of water.
The unit will hold a memorial ceremony, as yet unscheduled.
“This tragic death is a grim reminder why jumping, diving or swinging from cliffs, ledges or man-made structures is prohibited at Lake Pueblo from boat docks, marina infrastructure and the railroad trestle in Turkey Creek,” Parks and Wildlife said in a news release.